Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.19

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 1302449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 50.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

