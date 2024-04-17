Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Shares Up 7.1%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 102,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 112,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$41.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

