Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.30.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Matador Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

