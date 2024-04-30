StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.30 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

