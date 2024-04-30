Financial Review: Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) versus Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 8.97% 11.25% 0.83% Dominari N/A -37.80% -34.85%

Volatility and Risk

Siebert Financial has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $67.17 million 1.20 -$1.99 million $0.16 12.69 Dominari $2.04 million 8.05 -$22.88 million ($4.44) -0.62

This table compares Siebert Financial and Dominari’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Siebert Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siebert Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Siebert Financial and Dominari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Siebert Financial beats Dominari on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, personal insurance, property and casualty insurance, natural disaster insurance, and life and disability. The company has 12 branch offices in the United States. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida. Siebert Financial Corp. was formerly a subsidiary of Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC.

About Dominari

(Get Free Report)

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.