Velas One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $32.76 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00054079 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,579,965,707 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.