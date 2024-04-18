Seaport Res Ptn Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $12.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.74 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

