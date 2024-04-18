Financial Contrast: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) vs. Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 7.66 -$11.58 million ($142.00) -0.01 X Financial $678.16 million 0.27 $167.16 million $3.38 1.12

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gryphon Digital Mining and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -162.80% X Financial 24.64% 22.42% 11.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

X Financial beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About X Financial

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.