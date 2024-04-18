B. Riley Cuts Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $87.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCC. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $65.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $44,388,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 378,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $12,790,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.