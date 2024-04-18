FY2025 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lifted by DA Davidson

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

First Foundation Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.23.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 31.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,230,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,041,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Foundation by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

