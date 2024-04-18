GXChain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.58 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $30.58 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000956 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

