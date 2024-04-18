InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

IHT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In related news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,279,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $971.16 per share, for a total transaction of $640,965.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,949,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,743,553.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $46,279,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,238 shares of company stock worth $2,097,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

