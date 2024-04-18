Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airgain

Institutional Trading of Airgain

In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 2,350.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 364,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth $573,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Articles

