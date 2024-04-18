Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.21. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
