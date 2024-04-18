Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.21. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trinity Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.