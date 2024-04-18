SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 84,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

