Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 563,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,970,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.13 and a 52 week high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

