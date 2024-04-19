6,718 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

RAMP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

