Analysts Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Target Price at $71.80

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

WGO opened at $61.28 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $8,367,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

