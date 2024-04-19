Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $225.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $155.08 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.