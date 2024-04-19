Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.61

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 33743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Arko Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $521.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arko news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 9.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

