Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 2,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nayax during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 621.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

