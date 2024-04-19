Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.46 and last traded at $46.47. Approximately 33,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 458,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,903 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 613,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 111,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 153,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.