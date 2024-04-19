Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $41,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $479,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,436 over the last 90 days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. 23,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

