Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $87.88. 2,694,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,331,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $653,183 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.