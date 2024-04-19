Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,135 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 241,361 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

ZI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,458. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

