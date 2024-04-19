Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Down 2.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store traded as low as $58.70 and last traded at $58.74. Approximately 49,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 647,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

