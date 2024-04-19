The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

