DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.69

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $5.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00086227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012818 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

"

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

