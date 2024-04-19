GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GeneDx Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ WGS opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.75. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 86.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. Equities research analysts expect that GeneDx will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,702,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,802.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,702,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,802.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $90,639.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,698 shares in the company, valued at $706,331.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,013 shares of company stock worth $146,979. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in GeneDx by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 80.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.