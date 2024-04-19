CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$32.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.80.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$25.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a 1-year low of C$24.75 and a 1-year high of C$33.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.2964371 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

