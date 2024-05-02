GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Mizuho

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after buying an additional 1,401,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after purchasing an additional 471,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,380,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,043,000 after buying an additional 315,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

