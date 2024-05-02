Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinox Gold (EQX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinox Gold (CVE: EQX):

5/1/2024 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

4/29/2024 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$10.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.50.

4/29/2024 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.75 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

4/23/2024 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.75.

4/19/2024 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$10.50.

4/15/2024 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.80 to C$9.25.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

