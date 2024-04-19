Head-To-Head Comparison: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) vs. Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Demant A/S and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 0 1 3 0 2.75 ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.72%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Demant A/S.

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Demant A/S has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Demant A/S and ReWalk Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $3.26 billion 3.00 $260.63 million N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.06 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.74

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets and solutions for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

