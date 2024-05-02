Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to $45.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.95.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,299,000 after buying an additional 2,709,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 33,220.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

