Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $31,437.68 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $31,437.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85.

On Monday, April 1st, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57.

On Friday, February 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40.

On Monday, February 12th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HIMS. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

