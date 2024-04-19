Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HOMB traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 156,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

