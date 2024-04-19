Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $421.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $412.00 to $421.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.24.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.60. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,375,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,247,477,000 after buying an additional 507,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.