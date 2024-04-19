Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Intel were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 10,218,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,357,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

