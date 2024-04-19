ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 6.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.33. 102,954,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 73,824,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after buying an additional 8,662,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,819,585 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,975,918 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after buying an additional 713,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 479,082 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

