ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 6.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.33. 102,954,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 73,824,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 6.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.