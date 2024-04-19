Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.40

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 2766746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.27).

Gulf Marine Services Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £244.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.44.

About Gulf Marine Services

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.