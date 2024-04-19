Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 4.9% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,091. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

