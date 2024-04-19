John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $13.82 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,387,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

