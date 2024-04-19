Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Cut to $282.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.40.

Shares of SNA opened at $261.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $239.08 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

