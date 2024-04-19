Leerink Partnrs Comments on United Therapeutics Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $25.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $25.95. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $23.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.98 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $236.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.20 and its 200 day moving average is $228.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,903,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,190 shares of company stock worth $29,672,157 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.