FY2024 EPS Estimates for KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Raised by Analyst

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for KULR Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 15.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at 0.41 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 1.10.

Insider Activity

In other KULR Technology Group news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

