StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Price Performance
Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.20. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $23.88.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
