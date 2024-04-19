Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Director Adrian Rothwell Sells 40,000 Shares

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Adrian Rothwell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.18, for a total transaction of 47,200.00.
Fireweed Metals Price Performance
Shares of FWZ stock opened at 1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.12. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of 0.77 and a 1-year high of 1.77.
Fireweed Metals Company Profile
