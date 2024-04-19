Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Purchases C$199,376.00 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$199,376.00.
Nolan Allan Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$49,826.40.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.46 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$8.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.47.
Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sandstorm Gold
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.