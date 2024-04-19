Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Purchases C$199,376.00 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$199,376.00.

Nolan Allan Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$49,826.40.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.46 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$8.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.47.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.0946201 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.