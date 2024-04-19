Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32), with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

Vector Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.19. The company has a market capitalization of £12.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Vector Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Vector Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Vector Capital Company Profile

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

