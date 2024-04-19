BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.00

BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.17), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.17).
BlackFinch Spring VCT Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.38.
BlackFinch Spring VCT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
BlackFinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
